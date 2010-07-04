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Yuri Tavrov
Yuri Tavrov Yuri Tavrov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Tavrov

Yuri Tavrov

Yuri Tavrov

Date of Birth
30 December 1938
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
4 July 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas (1961)
Nash chestnyy khleb 6.6
Nash chestnyy khleb (1964)

Filmography

Nash chestnyy khleb 6.6
Nash chestnyy khleb Nash chestnyy khleb
Drama 1964, USSR
A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale 1961, USSR
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