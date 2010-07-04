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Filmography
Yuri Tavrov
Yuri Tavrov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Tavrov
Yuri Tavrov
Yuri Tavrov
Date of Birth
30 December 1938
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
4 July 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
(1961)
6.6
Nash chestnyy khleb
(1964)
Filmography
6.6
Nash chestnyy khleb
Nash chestnyy khleb
Drama
1964, USSR
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
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