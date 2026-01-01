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Lyudmila Myznikova
Lyudmila Myznikova Lyudmila Myznikova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Myznikova

Lyudmila Myznikova

Lyudmila Myznikova

Date of Birth
28 March 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas (1961)
Two Days of Miracles 6.4
Two Days of Miracles (1970)
Storm over fields 4.9
Storm over fields (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Two Days of Miracles 6.4
Two Days of Miracles Dva dnya chudes
Comedy 1970, USSR
A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale 1961, USSR
Watch trailer
Storm over fields 4.9
Storm over fields Storm over fields
Drama 1958, USSR
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