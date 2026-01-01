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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Myznikova
Lyudmila Myznikova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Myznikova
Lyudmila Myznikova
Lyudmila Myznikova
Date of Birth
28 March 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
(1961)
6.4
Two Days of Miracles
(1970)
4.9
Storm over fields
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Year
All
1970
1961
1958
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.4
Two Days of Miracles
Dva dnya chudes
Comedy
1970, USSR
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
Watch trailer
4.9
Storm over fields
Storm over fields
Drama
1958, USSR
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