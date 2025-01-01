Menu
Jake Lloyd
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jake Lloyd
Awards and nominations of Jake Lloyd
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
