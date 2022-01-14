Menu
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya
Date of Birth
27 July 1943
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 January 2022
Popular Films
8.4
Station for Two
(1982)
Tickets
7.1
Crash — Cop's Daughter
(1989)
6.6
The Morning Round
(1980)
Filmography
7.1
Crash — Cop's Daughter
Avariya - doch menta
Drama
1989, USSR
6.4
Kuvyrok cherez golovu
Kuvyrok cherez golovu
Comedy, Family
1987, USSR
8.4
Station for Two
Vokzal dlya dvoikh
Romantic
1982, USSR
Tickets
6.6
The Morning Round
Утренний обход
Drama
1980, USSR
6.3
Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
Drama
1977, USSR
Major «Vihr»
Adventure, War
1967, USSR
