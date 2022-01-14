Menu
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya

Date of Birth
27 July 1943
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 January 2022

Popular Films

Station for Two 8.4
Station for Two (1982)
Crash — Cop's Daughter 7.1
Crash — Cop's Daughter (1989)
The Morning Round 6.6
The Morning Round (1980)

Filmography

Crash — Cop's Daughter 7.1
Crash — Cop's Daughter Avariya - doch menta
Drama 1989, USSR
Kuvyrok cherez golovu 6.4
Kuvyrok cherez golovu Kuvyrok cherez golovu
Comedy, Family 1987, USSR
Station for Two 8.4
Station for Two Vokzal dlya dvoikh
Romantic 1982, USSR
Tickets
The Morning Round 6.6
The Morning Round Утренний обход
Drama 1980, USSR
Sadis ryadom, Mishka! 6.3
Sadis ryadom, Mishka! Sadis ryadom, Mishka!
Drama 1977, USSR
Major «Vihr»
Major «Vihr»
Adventure, War 1967, USSR
