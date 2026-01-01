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Kinoafisha Persons Samal Esljamova Awards

Awards and nominations of Samal Esljamova

Samal Esljamova
Awards and nominations of Samal Esljamova
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Best Actress
Winner
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