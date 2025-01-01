Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Karl Markovics Awards

Awards and nominations of Karl Markovics

Karl Markovics
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Label Europa Cinemas
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
 C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
