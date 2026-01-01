Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandra Prokofeva Aleksandra Prokofeva
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Prokofeva

Aleksandra Prokofeva

Aleksandra Prokofeva

Date of Birth
25 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Zhizn vrasplokh 5.6
Zhizn vrasplokh (2007)
Petrovich 4.9
Petrovich (2013)
Dozhdatsya lyubvi 0.0
Dozhdatsya lyubvi (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ya tebya najdu cherez goda
Ya tebya najdu cherez goda
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Poselency
Poselency
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Romantic, 2014, Russia
Petrovich 4.9
Petrovich
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Predskazanie Predskazanie
Romantic 2011, Russia
Zhizn vrasplokh 5.6
Zhizn vrasplokh Zhizn vrasplokh
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more