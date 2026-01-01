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About
Filmography
Aleksandra Prokofeva
Aleksandra Prokofeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Prokofeva
Aleksandra Prokofeva
Aleksandra Prokofeva
Date of Birth
25 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.6
Zhizn vrasplokh
(2007)
4.9
Petrovich
(2013)
0.0
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2019
2014
2013
2011
2007
All
6
Films
2
TV Shows
4
Actress
6
Ya tebya najdu cherez goda
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Poselency
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Romantic,
2014, Russia
4.9
Petrovich
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
Predskazanie
Predskazanie
Romantic
2011, Russia
5.6
Zhizn vrasplokh
Zhizn vrasplokh
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Russia
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