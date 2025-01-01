Menu
Peter Hedges
Awards and nominations of Peter Hedges
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2003 Sundance Film Festival 2003
Dramatic
Nominee
