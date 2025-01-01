Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Peter Hedges
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Hedges
Peter Hedges
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Hedges
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2003
Dramatic
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree