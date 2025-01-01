Menu
John Curran
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Curran
John Curran
Venice Film Festival 2013
Golden Lion
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2004
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1998
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI)
Winner
