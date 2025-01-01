Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jill Hennessy Awards

Awards and nominations of Jill Hennessy

Jill Hennessy
Awards and nominations of Jill Hennessy
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more