Kinoafisha Persons Georg Friedrich Awards

Awards and nominations of Georg Friedrich

Georg Friedrich
Berlin International Film Festival 2017 Berlin International Film Festival 2017
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2004 Berlin International Film Festival 2004
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
