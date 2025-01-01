Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jorge Garcia Awards

Awards and nominations of Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia
Awards and nominations of Jorge Garcia
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more