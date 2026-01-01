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Kinoafisha Persons Jodhi May Awards

Awards and nominations of Jodhi May

Jodhi May
Awards and nominations of Jodhi May
Cannes Film Festival 1988 Cannes Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
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