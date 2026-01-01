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Jan Svankmajer
Jan Svankmajer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Svankmajer
Jan Svankmajer
Jan Svankmajer
Date of Birth
4 September 1934
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace
(2020)
7.4
Alice
(1988)
7.4
Conspirators of Pleasure
(1996)
Filmography
7.6
Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace
Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace
Documentary
2020, Slovakia / Czechia
6.1
Hmyz
Hmyz
Drama, Comedy
2018, Czechia / Slovakia
7.1
Little Otik
Otesánek / Little Otik
Comedy, Fairy Tale
2000, Czechia / Great Britain / Japan
7.4
Conspirators of Pleasure
Conspirators of Pleasure / Spiklenci slasti
Comedy, Animation
1996, Great Britain / Switzerland / Czechia
7.4
Faust
Faust
Fantasy, Animation, Drama
1994, Czechia / France / Great Britain
7.4
Alice
Neco z Alenky
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure
1988, Czechoslovakia / Switzerland / Great Britain / West Germany
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