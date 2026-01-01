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Jan Svankmajer
Jan Svankmajer Jan Svankmajer
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Svankmajer

Jan Svankmajer

Jan Svankmajer

Date of Birth
4 September 1934 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace 7.6
Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace (2020)
Alice 7.4
Alice (1988)
Conspirators of Pleasure 7.4
Conspirators of Pleasure (1996)

Filmography

Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace 7.6
Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace Athanor: The Alchemical Furnace
Documentary 2020, Slovakia / Czechia
Hmyz 6.1
Hmyz Hmyz
Drama, Comedy 2018, Czechia / Slovakia
Little Otik 7.1
Little Otik Otesánek / Little Otik
Comedy, Fairy Tale 2000, Czechia / Great Britain / Japan
Conspirators of Pleasure 7.4
Conspirators of Pleasure Conspirators of Pleasure / Spiklenci slasti
Comedy, Animation 1996, Great Britain / Switzerland / Czechia
Faust 7.4
Faust Faust
Fantasy, Animation, Drama 1994, Czechia / France / Great Britain
Alice 7.4
Alice Neco z Alenky
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 1988, Czechoslovakia / Switzerland / Great Britain / West Germany
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