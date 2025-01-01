Menu
Jan Svankmajer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jan Svankmajer
Jan Svankmajer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jan Svankmajer
Cannes Film Festival 1965
Best Short Film
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Best Short Film
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1983
Best Short film
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
