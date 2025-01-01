Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Svankmajer Awards

Awards and nominations of Jan Svankmajer

Jan Svankmajer
Awards and nominations of Jan Svankmajer
Cannes Film Festival 1965 Cannes Film Festival 1965
Best Short Film
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1989 Cannes Film Festival 1989
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1974 Cannes Film Festival 1974
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000 Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990 Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Best Short Film
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1983 Berlin International Film Festival 1983
Best Short film
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more