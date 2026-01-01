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Matthew Marsh
Matthew Marsh Matthew Marsh
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Marsh

Matthew Marsh

Matthew Marsh

Date of Birth
8 July 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Luther 8.4
Luther (2010)
Spooks 8.1
Spooks (2002)
Lewis 8.1
Lewis (2006)

Filmography

Hounds of War 4.9
Hounds of War Hounds of War
Action, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tetris 7.8
Tetris Tetris
Biography, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
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The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian The Mauritanian
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Whiskey Cavalier 7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Knightfall 6.9
Knightfall
Drama, Adventure, History 2017, USA
Unlocked 6.7
Unlocked Unlocked
Thriller, Action 2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Little Vampire 3D 6.3
The Little Vampire 3D The Little Vampire
Animation 2017, Germany
Watch trailer
Humans 7.6
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
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