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Filmography
Matthew Marsh
Matthew Marsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Marsh
Matthew Marsh
Matthew Marsh
Date of Birth
8 July 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Luther
(2010)
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
Filmography
4.9
Hounds of War
Hounds of War
Action, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Tetris
Tetris
Biography, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.7
The Mauritanian
The Mauritanian
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
6.9
Knightfall
Drama, Adventure, History
2017, USA
6.7
Unlocked
Unlocked
Thriller, Action
2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
The Little Vampire 3D
The Little Vampire
Animation
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
7.6
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
Show more
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