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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Natalya Panova
Natalya Panova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Panova
Natalya Panova
Natalya Panova
Date of Birth
25 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Law of the Lawless
(2002)
7.3
Margarita Nazarova
(2016)
6.1
Dalnoboyschiki
(2001)
Filmography
That's all Robert
Drama, Crime,
2019, Russia
7.3
Margarita Nazarova
Drama, History
2016, Russia
2.7
Dom kuvyrkom
Comedy
2009, Russia
Princessa cirka
Drama
2008, Russia
6
Breakthrough
Proryv
Drama, War
2005, Russia
Tarif na lyubov
Romantic, Comedy
2004, Russia
4.5
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Russia
7.8
Law of the Lawless
Drama, Action, Crime
2002, Russia
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