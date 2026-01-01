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Natalya Panova
Natalya Panova Natalya Panova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Panova

Natalya Panova

Natalya Panova

Date of Birth
25 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Law of the Lawless 7.8
Law of the Lawless (2002)
Margarita Nazarova 7.3
Margarita Nazarova (2016)
Dalnoboyschiki 6.1
Dalnoboyschiki (2001)

Filmography

That's all Robert
That's all Robert
Drama, Crime, 2019, Russia
Margarita Nazarova 7.3
Margarita Nazarova
Drama, History 2016, Russia
Dom kuvyrkom 2.7
Dom kuvyrkom
Comedy 2009, Russia
Princessa cirka
Princessa cirka
Drama 2008, Russia
Breakthrough 6
Breakthrough Proryv
Drama, War 2005, Russia
Tarif na lyubov
Tarif na lyubov
Romantic, Comedy 2004, Russia
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya 4.5
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya
Comedy, Romantic 2004, Russia
Law of the Lawless 7.8
Law of the Lawless
Drama, Action, Crime 2002, Russia
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