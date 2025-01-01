Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Greg McLean
Greg McLean
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Golden Camera
Nominee
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
