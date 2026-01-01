Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marie Vinck Marie Vinck
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Vinck

Marie Vinck

Marie Vinck

Date of Birth
3 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Kiss / De Kus 5.4
The Kiss / De Kus (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Kiss / De Kus 5.4
The Kiss / De Kus The Kiss / De Kus
Drama 2004, Belgium / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more