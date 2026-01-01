Menu
Marie Vinck
Marie Vinck
Date of Birth
3 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.4
The Kiss / De Kus
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.4
The Kiss / De Kus
The Kiss / De Kus
Drama
2004, Belgium / France
