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Kinoafisha Persons Gary Busey Awards

Awards and nominations of Gary Busey

Gary Busey
Awards and nominations of Gary Busey
Academy Awards, USA 1979 Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Nominee
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