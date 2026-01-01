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Kinoafisha
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Gary Busey
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gary Busey
Gary Busey
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gary Busey
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Nominee
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