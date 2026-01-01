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Filmography
Lynette Edwards
Lynette Edwards
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynette Edwards
Lynette Edwards
Lynette Edwards
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
A Pale View of Hills
(2025)
6.3
My Summer of Love
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2025
2004
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.1
A Pale View of Hills
A Pale View of Hills
Drama
2025, Japan / Poland / Singapore
6.3
My Summer of Love
My Summer of Love
Drama
2004, Great Britain
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