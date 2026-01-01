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Lynette Edwards Lynette Edwards
Kinoafisha Persons Lynette Edwards

Lynette Edwards

Lynette Edwards

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

7.1
A Pale View of Hills (2025)
My Summer of Love 6.3
My Summer of Love (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7.1
A Pale View of Hills A Pale View of Hills
Drama 2025, Japan / Poland / Singapore
My Summer of Love 6.3
My Summer of Love My Summer of Love
Drama 2004, Great Britain
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