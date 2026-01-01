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Kinoafisha Persons Janet Suzman Awards

Awards and nominations of Janet Suzman

Janet Suzman
Awards and nominations of Janet Suzman
Academy Awards, USA 1972 Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972 BAFTA Awards 1972
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
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