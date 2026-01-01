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Kinoafisha
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Janet Suzman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janet Suzman
Janet Suzman
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janet Suzman
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
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