Ayesha Dharker

Date of Birth
16 March 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

The Father 8.2
The Father (2020)
The Mistress of Spices 6.0
The Mistress of Spices (2005)
Colour Me Kubrick 5.6
Colour Me Kubrick (2005)

The Father 8.2
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
Colour Me Kubrick 5.6
Drama, Comedy 2005, Great Britain / France
The Mistress of Spices 6
Drama, Romantic 2005, USA / Great Britain
