Ayesha Dharker
Ayesha Dharker
Date of Birth
16 March 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
8.2
The Father
(2020)
6.0
The Mistress of Spices
(2005)
5.6
Colour Me Kubrick
(2005)
Filmography
3
Films
3
Actress
3
8.2
The Father
The Father
Drama
2020, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
5.6
Colour Me Kubrick
Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy
2005, Great Britain / France
6
The Mistress of Spices
Mistress of Spices
Drama, Romantic
2005, USA / Great Britain
