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Norman Mailer
Norman Mailer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman Mailer
Norman Mailer
Norman Mailer
Date of Birth
31 January 1923
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
10 November 2007
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
HOW TO COME ALIVE with Norman Mailer
(2024)
6.8
The 50 Year Argument
(2014)
6.5
Cremaster 2
(1999)
Filmography
7.6
HOW TO COME ALIVE with Norman Mailer
HOW TO COME ALIVE with Norman Mailer
Documentary
2024, USA
6.8
The 50 Year Argument
The New York Review of Books: A 50 Year Argument
Documentary
2014, USA
6.3
Inside Deep Throat
Inside Deep Throat
Documentary
2005, USA
6.5
Cremaster 2
Cremaster 2
Drama
1999, USA
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