Maria Becker

Date of Birth
22 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Shaman (2026)
Zemlya Elzi (2019)
Anna German. Tayna belogo angela (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
8.1
Shaman
Detective, Mystery, Drama 2026, Russia
Zemlya Elzi 7.5
Zemlya Elzi Zemlya Elzi
Drama 2019, Russia
Dengi 6.7
Dengi
Drama, Detective 2016, Russia
Anna German. Tayna belogo angela 7.3
Anna German. Tayna belogo angela
Drama, Biography 2013, Russia/Ukraine/Poland/Croatia
Kaleydoskop 4
Kaleydoskop Kaleydoskop
Mystery, Drama 2008, Russia
Persona non grata 5.4
Persona non grata Persona non grata
Drama 2005, Russia / Italy / Poland
Chudnaya dolina 6.2
Chudnaya dolina Chudnaya dolina
Romantic, Comedy 2004, Russia
