Maria Becker
Maria Becker
Date of Birth
22 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Shaman
(2026)
7.5
Zemlya Elzi
(2019)
7.3
Anna German. Tayna belogo angela
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2019
2016
2013
2008
2005
2004
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actress
7
8.1
Shaman
Detective, Mystery, Drama
2026, Russia
7.5
Zemlya Elzi
Zemlya Elzi
Drama
2019, Russia
6.7
Dengi
Drama, Detective
2016, Russia
7.3
Anna German. Tayna belogo angela
Drama, Biography
2013, Russia/Ukraine/Poland/Croatia
4
Kaleydoskop
Kaleydoskop
Mystery, Drama
2008, Russia
5.4
Persona non grata
Persona non grata
Drama
2005, Russia / Italy / Poland
6.2
Chudnaya dolina
Chudnaya dolina
Romantic, Comedy
2004, Russia
