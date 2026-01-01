Masha Oamer

Menu
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.0
Kozha salamandry
(2004)
5.7
Holiday
(2001)
Filmography
6
Kozha salamandry
Kozha salamandry
Mystery, Thriller
2004, Russia
5.7
Holiday
Prazdnik
Drama, War
2001, Russia
