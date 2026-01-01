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About
Andrew Douglas
Andrew Douglas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Douglas
Andrew Douglas
Andrew Douglas
Date of Birth
10 August 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.0
Mindhunter
(2017)
6.6
The Amityville Horror
(2005)
6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him?
(2013)
Filmography
8
Mindhunter
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him?
uwantme2killhim?
Thriller, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
The Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror
Horror
2005, USA
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