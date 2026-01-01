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Andrew Douglas Andrew Douglas
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Douglas

Andrew Douglas

Andrew Douglas

Date of Birth
10 August 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Mindhunter 8.0
Mindhunter (2017)
The Amityville Horror 6.6
The Amityville Horror (2005)
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? 6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? (2013)

Filmography

Mindhunter 8
Mindhunter
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? 6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? uwantme2killhim?
Thriller, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Amityville Horror 6.6
The Amityville Horror The Amityville Horror
Horror 2005, USA
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