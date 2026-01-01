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About
Filmography
Michael Fitzgerald
Michael Fitzgerald
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Fitzgerald
Michael Fitzgerald
Michael Fitzgerald
Date of Birth
1 January 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Kingdom of Heaven
(2005)
6.6
The Bookshop
(2017)
6.4
Charlotte Gray
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2017
2005
2001
1993
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.6
The Bookshop
The Bookshop
Drama
2017, Great Britain / Germany / Spain
Watch trailer
7.7
Kingdom of Heaven
Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama
2005, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Intimacy
Intimacy
Drama, Romantic
2001, Great Britain / Germany / Spain
6.4
Charlotte Gray
Charlotte Gray
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2001, Great Britain / Australia / Germany
5.7
Heart of Darkness
Heart of Darkness
Drama
1993, USA
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