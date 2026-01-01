Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Fitzgerald Michael Fitzgerald
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Fitzgerald

Michael Fitzgerald

Michael Fitzgerald

Date of Birth
1 January 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Kingdom of Heaven 7.7
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
The Bookshop 6.6
The Bookshop (2017)
Charlotte Gray 6.4
Charlotte Gray (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Bookshop 6.6
The Bookshop The Bookshop
Drama 2017, Great Britain / Germany / Spain
Watch trailer
Kingdom of Heaven 7.7
Kingdom of Heaven Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Intimacy 6.1
Intimacy Intimacy
Drama, Romantic 2001, Great Britain / Germany / Spain
Charlotte Gray 6.4
Charlotte Gray Charlotte Gray
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2001, Great Britain / Australia / Germany
Heart of Darkness 5.7
Heart of Darkness Heart of Darkness
Drama 1993, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more