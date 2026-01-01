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Lina Bernardi Lina Bernardi
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Bernardi

Lina Bernardi

Lina Bernardi

Date of Birth
5 September 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Don't Move 7.2
Don't Move (2004)
L'imbalsamatore 5.7
L'imbalsamatore (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Don't Move 7.2
Don't Move Don't Move
Drama 2004, Spain
L'imbalsamatore 5.7
L'imbalsamatore The Embalmer
Thriller, Drama, Adult 2002, Italy
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