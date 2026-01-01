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About
Filmography
Lina Bernardi
Lina Bernardi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Bernardi
Lina Bernardi
Lina Bernardi
Date of Birth
5 September 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Don't Move
(2004)
5.7
L'imbalsamatore
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adult
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2004
2002
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.2
Don't Move
Don't Move
Drama
2004, Spain
5.7
L'imbalsamatore
The Embalmer
Thriller, Drama, Adult
2002, Italy
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