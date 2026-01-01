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About
Filmography
Marylouise Burke
Marylouise Burke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marylouise Burke
Marylouise Burke
Marylouise Burke
Date of Birth
20 January 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Longmire
(2012)
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
7.9
New Amsterdam
(2018)
Filmography
7.8
I Know This Much Is True
Drama,
2020, USA
6.8
Instinct
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
7.9
New Amsterdam
Drama
2018, USA
6.8
Crisis in Six Scenes
Comedy,
2016, USA
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western
2012, USA
7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
3.9
That's What She Said
That's What She Said
Comedy
2012, USA
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