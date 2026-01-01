Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marylouise Burke
Marylouise Burke Marylouise Burke
Kinoafisha Persons Marylouise Burke

Marylouise Burke

Marylouise Burke

Date of Birth
20 January 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Longmire 8.1
Longmire (2012)
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)
New Amsterdam 7.9
New Amsterdam (2018)

Filmography

I Know This Much Is True 7.8
I Know This Much Is True
Drama, 2020, USA
Instinct 6.8
Instinct
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
New Amsterdam 7.9
New Amsterdam
Drama 2018, USA
Crisis in Six Scenes 6.8
Crisis in Six Scenes
Comedy, 2016, USA
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Longmire 8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western 2012, USA
Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
That's What She Said 3.9
That's What She Said That's What She Said
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more