Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons David S. Goyer Awards

Awards and nominations of David S. Goyer

David S. Goyer
Awards and nominations of David S. Goyer
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more