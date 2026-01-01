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Kate Maberly Kate Maberly
Kinoafisha Persons Kate Maberly

Kate Maberly

Kate Maberly

Date of Birth
14 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Booth at the End 8.0
The Booth at the End (2010)
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland (2004)
Standing Up 6.9
Standing Up (2013)

Filmography

Standing Up 6.9
Standing Up Standing Up
Family 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Booth at the End 8
The Booth at the End
Drama, Detective 2010, Canada
Boogeyman 3 4.6
Boogeyman 3 Boogeyman 3
Horror, Thriller 2008, USA
Like Minds 6.8
Like Minds Like Minds
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2006, Australia / Great Britain
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
The Langoliers 6.1
The Langoliers The Langoliers
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror, Thriller 1995, USA
Killing Satoshi Killing Satoshi
Thriller , USA
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