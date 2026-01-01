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Filmography
Kate Maberly
Kate Maberly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kate Maberly
Kate Maberly
Kate Maberly
Date of Birth
14 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Booth at the End
(2010)
7.6
Finding Neverland
(2004)
6.9
Standing Up
(2013)
Filmography
6.9
Standing Up
Standing Up
Family
2013, USA
Watch trailer
8
The Booth at the End
Drama, Detective
2010, Canada
4.6
Boogeyman 3
Boogeyman 3
Horror, Thriller
2008, USA
6.8
Like Minds
Like Minds
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2006, Australia / Great Britain
7.6
Finding Neverland
Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama
2004, Great Britain / USA
6.1
The Langoliers
The Langoliers
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror, Thriller
1995, USA
Killing Satoshi
Killing Satoshi
Thriller
, USA
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