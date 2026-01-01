Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandra Aponte
Alexandra Aponte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Aponte
Alexandra Aponte
Alexandra Aponte
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
Sexual Dependency
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
Sexual Dependency
Dependencia sexual / Sexual dependency
Drama
2003, Bolivia / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree