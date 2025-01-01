Menu
Awards and nominations of Lance Henriksen

Lance Henriksen
Awards and nominations of Lance Henriksen
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
