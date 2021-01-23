Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Larry King
Larry King
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry King
Larry King
Larry King
Date of Birth
19 November 1933
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
23 January 2021
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.1
Maxxx
(2020)
7.9
Shrek 2
(2004)
7.5
Shadow World
(2016)
Filmography
5.5
Artek. Through the centuries
Artek. Skvoz' stoletiya
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.3
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
Biography, Documentary, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Naked Ambition
Naked Ambition
Documentary
2023, USA
8.1
Maxxx
Comedy
2020, Great Britain
6.8
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn
Documentary
2019, USA
7.2
Fahrenheit 11/9
Fahrenheit 11/9
Documentary
2018, USA
7.5
Shadow World
Shadow World
Documentary, History
2016, Belgium / Denmark / Switzerland / USA
Watch trailer
6
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Comedy, Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Larry King’s private life
Behind the Curtain: The Story of the Ugly Stepsister in 'Shrek'
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree