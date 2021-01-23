Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Larry King
Larry King Larry King
Kinoafisha Persons Larry King

Larry King

Larry King

Date of Birth
19 November 1933
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
23 January 2021
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Maxxx 8.1
Maxxx (2020)
Shrek 2 7.9
Shrek 2 (2004)
Shadow World 7.5
Shadow World (2016)

Filmography

Artek. Through the centuries 5.5
Artek. Through the centuries Artek. Skvoz' stoletiya
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid! 7.3
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid! Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
Biography, Documentary, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Naked Ambition 7.3
Naked Ambition Naked Ambition
Documentary 2023, USA
Maxxx 8.1
Maxxx
Comedy 2020, Great Britain
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn 6.8
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn
Documentary 2019, USA
Fahrenheit 11/9 7.2
Fahrenheit 11/9 Fahrenheit 11/9
Documentary 2018, USA
Shadow World 7.5
Shadow World Shadow World
Documentary, History 2016, Belgium / Denmark / Switzerland / USA
Watch trailer
Dude Bro Party Massacre III 6
Dude Bro Party Massacre III Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Comedy, Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Larry King’s private life
Still from the film 'Shrek 2'
Behind the Curtain: The Story of the Ugly Stepsister in 'Shrek'
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more