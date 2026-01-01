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Natalya Lvova Natalya Lvova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Lvova

Natalya Lvova

Natalya Lvova

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The First 100 Years Are Hard 7.4
The First 100 Years Are Hard (1988)
6.6
The Last Train (2003)
Khrustalyov, My Car! 6.4
Khrustalyov, My Car! (1998)

Filmography

6.6
The Last Train Posledniy poezd
Drama 2003, Russia
Khrustalyov, My Car! 6.4
Khrustalyov, My Car! Khrustalyov, mashinu!
Drama, Comedy 1998, Russia / France
5.4
Ulybka Ulybka
Drama, Comedy 1991, USSR
The First 100 Years Are Hard 7.4
The First 100 Years Are Hard Trudno pervye sto let
Drama 1988, USSR
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