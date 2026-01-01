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About
Filmography
Natalya Lvova
Natalya Lvova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Lvova
Natalya Lvova
Natalya Lvova
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
The First 100 Years Are Hard
(1988)
6.6
The Last Train
(2003)
6.4
Khrustalyov, My Car!
(1998)
Filmography
6.6
The Last Train
Posledniy poezd
Drama
2003, Russia
6.4
Khrustalyov, My Car!
Khrustalyov, mashinu!
Drama, Comedy
1998, Russia / France
5.4
Ulybka
Ulybka
Drama, Comedy
1991, USSR
7.4
The First 100 Years Are Hard
Trudno pervye sto let
Drama
1988, USSR
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