Megumi Okina

Date of Birth
6 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
155 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Howling Village 4.9
Howling Village Inunaki mura
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2019, Japan
Shutter 6
Shutter Shutter
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2008, USA
Ju-On: The Grudge 7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge Ju-on: The Grudge
Horror 2003, Japan
