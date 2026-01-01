Menu
Megumi Okina
Megumi Okina
Megumi Okina
Date of Birth
6 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
155 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge
(2003)
6.0
Shutter
(2008)
4.9
Howling Village
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2008
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
4.9
Howling Village
Inunaki mura
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2019, Japan
6
Shutter
Shutter
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge
Ju-on: The Grudge
Horror
2003, Japan
Watch trailer
