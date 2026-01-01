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Filmography
Chermarn Boonyasak
Chermarn Boonyasak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chermarn Boonyasak
Chermarn Boonyasak
Chermarn Boonyasak
Date of Birth
15 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
black
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Eternity
(2010)
6.4
Last Life in the Universe
(2003)
Filmography
6.7
Eternity
Chua fah din salai
Drama
2010, Thailand
6.4
Last Life in the Universe
Last Life in the Universe
Thriller, Drama
2003, Thailand / Japan
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