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Chermarn Boonyasak Chermarn Boonyasak
Kinoafisha Persons Chermarn Boonyasak

Chermarn Boonyasak

Chermarn Boonyasak

Date of Birth
15 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
black
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Eternity 6.7
Eternity (2010)
Last Life in the Universe 6.4
Last Life in the Universe (2003)

Filmography

Eternity 6.7
Eternity Chua fah din salai
Drama 2010, Thailand
Last Life in the Universe 6.4
Last Life in the Universe Last Life in the Universe
Thriller, Drama 2003, Thailand / Japan
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