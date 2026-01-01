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About
Filmography
Yui Natsukawa
Yui Natsukawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yui Natsukawa
Yui Natsukawa
Yui Natsukawa
Date of Birth
1 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Still Walking
(2008)
7.8
He Who Can't Marry
(2006)
7.5
Zatōichi
(2003)
Filmography
6.8
The Silent Service
The Silent Service
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, Japan
7.2
125 Years Memory
Kainan 1890
History
2015, Japan / Turkey
7.9
Still Walking
Aruitemo aruitemo / Still Walking
Drama
2008, Japan
Watch trailer
7.8
He Who Can't Marry
Drama, Comedy,
2006, Japan
6.9
Tales from Earthsea
Tales of Earthsea / Gedo senki
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Anime
2006, Japan
Watch trailer
7.5
Zatōichi
Zatoichi
Action
2003, Japan
Show more
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