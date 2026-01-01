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Yui Natsukawa Yui Natsukawa
Kinoafisha Persons Yui Natsukawa

Yui Natsukawa

Yui Natsukawa

Date of Birth
1 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Still Walking 7.9
Still Walking (2008)
He Who Can't Marry 7.8
He Who Can't Marry (2006)
Zatōichi 7.5
Zatōichi (2003)

Filmography

The Silent Service 6.8
The Silent Service The Silent Service
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, Japan
125 Years Memory 7.2
125 Years Memory Kainan 1890
History 2015, Japan / Turkey
Still Walking 7.9
Still Walking Aruitemo aruitemo / Still Walking
Drama 2008, Japan
Watch trailer
He Who Can't Marry 7.8
He Who Can't Marry
Drama, Comedy, 2006, Japan
Tales from Earthsea 6.9
Tales from Earthsea Tales of Earthsea / Gedo senki
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Anime 2006, Japan
Watch trailer
Zatōichi 7.5
Zatōichi Zatoichi
Action 2003, Japan
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