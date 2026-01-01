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Emilio Martínez Lázaro Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Kinoafisha Persons Emilio Martínez Lázaro

Emilio Martínez Lázaro

Emilio Martínez Lázaro

Date of Birth
1 January 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Spanish Affair 6.5
Spanish Affair (2014)
The Other Side of the Bed 5.9
The Other Side of the Bed (2002)

Filmography

Spanish Affair 6.5
Spanish Affair Ocho apellidos vascos
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Spain
The Other Side of the Bed 5.9
The Other Side of the Bed Otro lado de la cama, El
Drama, Musical, Romantic, Comedy 2002, Spain
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