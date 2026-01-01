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Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Date of Birth
1 January 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.5
Spanish Affair
(2014)
5.9
The Other Side of the Bed
(2002)
Filmography
6.5
Spanish Affair
Ocho apellidos vascos
Comedy, Romantic
2014, Spain
5.9
The Other Side of the Bed
Otro lado de la cama, El
Drama, Musical, Romantic, Comedy
2002, Spain
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