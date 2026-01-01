Menu
Yôji Yamada Yôji Yamada
Date of Birth
13 September 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Love and Honor 7.4
Love and Honor (2006)
The Twilight Samurai 7.2
The Twilight Samurai (2002)
Mom, Is That You?! 7.1
Mom, Is That You?! (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mom, Is That You?! 7.1
Mom, Is That You?! Konnichiha, kâsan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Japan
Kabei: Our Mother 6.6
Kabei: Our Mother Kaabee / Kabei
Drama 2008, Japan
Love and Honor 7.4
Love and Honor Bushi no ichibun
Drama, Romantic 2006, Japan
The Hidden Blade 6.7
The Hidden Blade Kakushi-ken: oni no tsume
Drama, Romantic 2004, Japan
The Twilight Samurai 7.2
The Twilight Samurai Tasogare Seibei
Action, Drama, Family 2002, Japan
