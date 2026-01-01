Yôji Yamada

Menu
Date of Birth
13 September 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.4
Love and Honor
(2006)
7.2
The Twilight Samurai
(2002)
7.1
Mom, Is That You?!
(2023)
Filmography
5
7.1
Mom, Is That You?!
Konnichiha, kâsan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Japan
6.6
Kabei: Our Mother
Kaabee / Kabei
Drama
2008, Japan
7.4
Love and Honor
Bushi no ichibun
Drama, Romantic
2006, Japan
6.7
The Hidden Blade
Kakushi-ken: oni no tsume
Drama, Romantic
2004, Japan
7.2
The Twilight Samurai
Tasogare Seibei
Action, Drama, Family
2002, Japan
