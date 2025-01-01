Menu
Awards and nominations of Pam Grier

Pam Grier
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
