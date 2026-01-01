Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Chubbuck
Adam Chubbuck
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Chubbuck
Adam Chubbuck
Adam Chubbuck
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
5.2
Ken Park
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Year
All
2002
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.2
Ken Park
Ken Park
Drama, Adventure, Action
2002, Netherlands
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree