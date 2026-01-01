Menu
Maeve Quinlan

Date of Birth
16 November 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Dirty Girl 7.1
Dirty Girl (2011)
A Boyfriend for Christmas 6.5
A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004)
My Father's Murder in Greece 6.2
My Father's Murder in Greece (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Father's Murder in Greece 6.2
My Father's Murder in Greece My Father's Murder in Greece
Thriller 2024, USA
Riley Parra: Better Angels 5.7
Riley Parra: Better Angels Riley Parra: Better Angels
Sci-Fi, Drama 2019, USA
Dirty Girl 7.1
Dirty Girl Dirty Girl
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Cougars Inc. 5.6
Cougars Inc. Cougars Inc.
Comedy, Drama 2010, USA
Not Easily Broken 6.1
Not Easily Broken Not Easily Broken
Drama 2009, USA
A Boyfriend for Christmas 6.5
A Boyfriend for Christmas A Boyfriend for Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Ken Park 5.2
Ken Park Ken Park
Drama, Adventure, Action 2002, Netherlands
Heart of America 4.4
Heart of America Heart of America
Drama 2002, Germany / Canada
The Florentine 5.6
The Florentine The Florentine
Comedy, Drama 1999, USA
