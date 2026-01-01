Menu
Maeve Quinlan
Date of Birth
16 November 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Dirty Girl
(2011)
6.5
A Boyfriend for Christmas
(2004)
6.2
My Father's Murder in Greece
(2024)
Filmography
6.2
My Father's Murder in Greece
My Father's Murder in Greece
Thriller
2024, USA
5.7
Riley Parra: Better Angels
Riley Parra: Better Angels
Sci-Fi, Drama
2019, USA
7.1
Dirty Girl
Dirty Girl
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Cougars Inc.
Cougars Inc.
Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
6.1
Not Easily Broken
Not Easily Broken
Drama
2009, USA
6.5
A Boyfriend for Christmas
A Boyfriend for Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
5.2
Ken Park
Ken Park
Drama, Adventure, Action
2002, Netherlands
4.4
Heart of America
Heart of America
Drama
2002, Germany / Canada
5.6
The Florentine
The Florentine
Comedy, Drama
1999, USA
