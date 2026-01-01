Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Edward Lachman
Edward Lachman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Lachman
Edward Lachman
Edward Lachman
Date of Birth
31 March 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
6.6
Lightning Over Water
(1980)
5.2
Ken Park
(2002)
Filmography
5.2
Ken Park
Ken Park
Drama, Adventure, Action
2002, Netherlands
6.6
Lightning Over Water
Lightning Over Water
Documentary
1980, Sweden / Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree