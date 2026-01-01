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Edward Lachman Edward Lachman
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Lachman

Edward Lachman

Edward Lachman

Date of Birth
31 March 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Lightning Over Water 6.6
Lightning Over Water (1980)
Ken Park 5.2
Ken Park (2002)

Filmography

Ken Park 5.2
Ken Park Ken Park
Drama, Adventure, Action 2002, Netherlands
Lightning Over Water 6.6
Lightning Over Water Lightning Over Water
Documentary 1980, Sweden / Germany
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