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Michael Sean Tighe Michael Sean Tighe
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sean Tighe

Michael Sean Tighe

Michael Sean Tighe

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Wrong Turn at Tahoe 6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wrong Turn at Tahoe 6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
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