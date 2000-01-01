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About
Filmography
Michael Sean Tighe
Michael Sean Tighe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sean Tighe
Michael Sean Tighe
Michael Sean Tighe
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
(2003)
Tickets
6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2009
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, USA
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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