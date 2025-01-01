Menu
Jan de Bont
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jan de Bont
Jan de Bont
Awards and nominations of Jan de Bont
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
