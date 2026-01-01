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Emma Caulfield Ford
Emma Caulfield Ford Emma Caulfield Ford
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Caulfield Ford

Emma Caulfield Ford

Emma Caulfield Ford

Date of Birth
8 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of Birth
San Diego, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

WandaVision 8.2
WandaVision (2021)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
Leverage 8.0
Leverage (2008)

Filmography

Agatha: Coven of Chaos 7.9
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure, 2024, USA
WandaVision 8.2
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA
Interrogation 7.2
Interrogation
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Supergirl 6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Back in the Day 5.1
Back in the Day Old Days
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
Removal 5.5
Removal Removal
Thriller 2010, USA
Watch trailer
TiMER 6.6
TiMER TiMER
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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