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About
Filmography
Emma Caulfield Ford
Emma Caulfield Ford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Caulfield Ford
Emma Caulfield Ford
Emma Caulfield Ford
Date of Birth
8 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of Birth
San Diego, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
WandaVision
(2021)
8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
(1997)
8.0
Leverage
(2008)
Filmography
7.9
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure,
2024, USA
8.2
WandaVision
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA
7.2
Interrogation
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
5.1
Back in the Day
Old Days
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
5.5
Removal
Removal
Thriller
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
TiMER
TiMER
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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