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Alison King Alison King
Kinoafisha Persons Alison King

Alison King

Alison King

Date of Birth
3 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Leicester, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Coupling 8.4
Coupling (2000)
Shanghai Knights 6.5
Shanghai Knights (2003)

Filmography

Shanghai Knights 6.5
Shanghai Knights Shanghai Knights
Adventure, Comedy, Western 2003, USA / Hong Kong
Coupling 8.4
Coupling
Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain
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