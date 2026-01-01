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Filmography
Alison King
Alison King
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alison King
Alison King
Alison King
Date of Birth
3 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Leicester, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
Coupling
(2000)
6.5
Shanghai Knights
(2003)
Filmography
6.5
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Knights
Adventure, Comedy, Western
2003, USA / Hong Kong
8.4
Coupling
Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain
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