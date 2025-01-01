Menu
Awards and nominations of Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
